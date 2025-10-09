Two women caught trying to steal newborn from Balurghat hospital

BALURGHAT: Panic gripped Balurghat Super Specialty Hospital on Wednesday night after two women, identified as Renoka Mardi and Sonali Murmu, both residents of Chingispur in Balurghat block, were caught red-handed while allegedly trying to steal a newborn baby from the maternity ward. The two accused were detained by on-duty nurses and later handed over to the police.

According to hospital sources, the duo entered the maternity ward late at night, reportedly in an inebriated condition, after sneaking past the security guards. Once inside, they allegedly attempted to flee with a newborn baby. However, alert nurses on duty noticed their suspicious behaviour and immediately intercepted them before they could escape. The infant was safely rescued from their possession.

Following the incident, the hospital authorities informed Balurghat police, who arrived at the spot and detained both women. Police sources said that another infant was also found in the possession of the accused. Both women were reportedly incoherent and unable to provide clear answers during questioning.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact motive behind the attempted abduction. Police are also probing how the two managed to enter the hospital premises despite the presence of round-the-clock security. As of Thursday morning, no written complaint had been lodged by the hospital authorities. Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the hospital following the incident. Superintendent of Balurghat District Hospital, Krishnendu Bag, said: “We have alerted all nurses and staff members. Anyone unfamiliar entering the wards is being questioned immediately. Security arrangements have been reinforced and we have directed the agency in charge to enhance vigilance.”