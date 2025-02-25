Two women caught dumping body in Hooghly, arrested for murder

Kolkata: Two women were caught by locals in the Kumartuli Ghat area in North Kolkata when they were trying to dump a trolley bag containing a body in the Hooghly river on Tuesday morning.

The women were later arrested by the cops of North Port police station and a murder case was registered.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma said that the murder was committed in Madhyamgram by the women. The victim woman was a relative of the accused duo.

The accused women, Arati Ghosh and her daughter Falguni Ghosh arrived at the Kumartuli ghat area with a heavy trolley bag.

They were seen dragging it towards the river bank. Out of suspicion, some local residents asked them what was inside the trolley. Initially, the women refused to disclose anything but later said that it contained the body of their pet dog which they intended to dump in the river. However, local residents compelled the mother-daughter duo to open it. They were stunned to see a woman’s body inside the trolley.

During a press conference at Lalbazar, Verma said that the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Barasat Police District has been requested to preserve the incident spot accordingly. “We are registering a murder case. There was a dispute which resulted in the murder. Reconstruction will be done later. As the place of incident is in Madhyamgram, the case can be transferred later,” said Verma.

The CP also informed that so far cops learnt that a white coloured car, probably a taxi, was used to reach the Kumartuli ghat area with the trolley bag. Police are trying to identify the route of the accused duo. According to autopsy, several injury marks were spotted all over the body, including on the head.