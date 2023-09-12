Two women arrested for running sex racket using minor girl

Siliguri: Two women were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket using a 13-year-old minor in the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area. When the incident came to light, an angry mob roughed up the women and later handed the duo over to the police.



The arrested women have been identified as Gouri Roy and Amrita Shil, both neighbours of the minor. It is learned that these two women were running the sex racket for a long time.

They used to take the 13-year-old minor girl to several places like Panighata, Dudhiya and Panitanki on the pretext of taking her on a ride. There they would allegedly give her beverages laced with sleeping pills and drugs and then hand her over to the clients.

This went on for six months. The women would also take the girl to their home when her mother went out for work.

The mother of the victim came to know about this when her daughter’s health started deteriorating. On Tuesday, when both the women allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences, local women saw them and the entire matter came

to light.

An angry mob beat them up, cut their hair and handed them over to the police. The victim’s mother lodged a written complaint and the police arrested the women and started an investigation.

Both the accused are married and have children. The minor studies in class VII. Her mother is a domestic help while her father died a few years ago.