Two women arrested for abducting 4-yr-old girl

Raiganj: Police arrested Puja Das and Kushanti Barman for allegedly abducting a four-year-old child from Kamlai village in North Dinajpur. The child was later rescued and handed over to the parents. The two were produced at the court on Friday.



It was reported that one Tapas Barman’s four-year-old daughter Soma Barman went missing while playing in front of her house at Kamlai village on Thursday. After receiving a complaint, police collected the CCTV footage of the area.

Investigation aided by the footage revealed that Puja Das went to the house of one Kushanti Barman at Kamlai, after abducting the child. Then she went to the Itahar Bus Stand by an e-rickshaw from where she boarded a Malda-bound bus.

A police team from Raiganj reached Malda at night. With the help of Malda Police, Puja Das was arrested from English Bazar. Later Kushanti Barman was arrested from her house in Kamlai in Itahar. Puja Das is a resident of Patirajpur in Itahar.

Tapas Barman, the father of the abducted girl said: “We express our gratitude to the police that in such a short span of time they rescued our child.”

Reportedly, Puja Das used to visit Kushanti Barman at times. Some miscreants used to frequent Kushanti Barman’s house and even take shelter there.

Sukumar Das, Inspector-in-Charge, Itahar Police Station said: “Puja Das after abducting the child, took shelter in the house of Kushanti Barman. Kushanti was also arrested. Both of them have been produced to the court. An investigation is on to find out who else were involved and the motive behind

the crime.”