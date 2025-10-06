‘Two-wheeler accidents make up 23% of city mishaps’

Kolkata: The rising number of two-wheeler accidents—accounting for about 23 per cent of all road mishaps in Kolkata—has become a major concern for the city’s traffic police.

According to data from the Kolkata Traffic Police, both two-wheelers and private vehicles, including cars and buses, continue to be involved in a large share of road accidents. In 2024, the city recorded 191 deaths in road mishaps—an increase of 32 fatalities compared to 2023, when 159 people were killed.

However, non-fatal accident cases saw a slight dip, from 1,754 in 2023 to 1,724 in 2024.

Statistics reveal that 431 people were either killed or injured in two-wheeler-related accidents last year, making up around 23 per cent of total incidents. Private cars accounted for 19 per cent of road accidents, while private buses were involved in about 15 per cent.

The most accident-prone area was the Bhangar Division, where 136 people were injured and 16 lost their lives in different accidents in 2024. Pedestrian safety also remains a pressing concern—455 pedestrians sustained serious injuries and 79 were killed last year. Among two-wheeler riders, 395 were seriously injured and 54 died in accidents.

The Tiljala Traffic Guard area recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 19 deaths, while no fatal accidents were reported from the James Long Sarani Traffic Guard

zone in 2024.

Traffic officials said the growing number of two-wheeler users, coupled with reckless driving and disregard for safety norms, continues to challenge their efforts to curb road fatalities.