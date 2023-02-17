Two vehicles on the move catch fire in separate incidents

KOLKATA: Two vehicles caught fire while on the move in two separate incidents on Thursday.



The first incident took place around 11:30 am on Kingsway near Eden Gardens. A minibus was moving towards Strand Road when the driver noticed smoke coming out from the engine. Driver immediately stopped the bus and evacuated. Within moments flames started spreading.

However the fire was controlled locally by the bus driver using a fire extinguisher can while one fire tender assisted after a while. At the time of the incident a Ranji Trophy match was going on inside the Eden Gardens. A section of spectators panicked over the incident.

In another such incident, fire broke out in a moving car near Chaul Patty road in Beliaghata on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass around 6:30 pm. The driver stopped the car and got down before it was gutted. One fire tender controlled the fire within a short span of time. No injury reported.