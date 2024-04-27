Two unnatural deaths in city

Kolkata: Two unnatural deaths occurred in the city on Friday.



In the first incident, a worker in an asbestos shed chemical factory at Belgachia Road was found hanging. According to the police report, the deceased worker, Ujjal Ghosh (42) was a worker in the factory. He was found hanging from an iron structure of ceiling with the help of a cloth (gamcha). He was declared brought dead at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. No suicide note was recovered.

In another incident, a man, identified as Joyson Fernandes (54), was found in an unconscious state in the drivers’ cabin. He was declared dead at Vidyasagar State General Hospital. No suicide note was recovered. The police said it was a case of unnatural death.