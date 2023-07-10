Two TMC workers dead in poll violence in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers hailing from Murshidabad district who had sustained serious injuries on the day of elections during clashes died on Sunday night.



Sirajul Sheikh who was beaten up with rods and sticks by miscreants owing allegiance to Opposition parties while he was returning at the Katlamari area after voting on Saturday died on Sunday night at Berhampore Medical College while Maidul Shelkh succumbed to his injuries at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Maidul was injured in a clash between Trinamool and Congress supporters at Raghunathganj.

Sirajul after he was beaten up was spotted by his co-worker and elder brother in a bleeding condition and was rushed to Raninagar hospital.

However, as his condition was deteriorating fast he was referred to a hospital in the city. An ambulance was arranged and his family members started their journey to Kolkata. However, with political workers staging a roadblock on National Highway 34, the ambulance got stuck and the ambulance was compelled to return to Berhampore Medical College Hospital. He died at the hospital on Sunday night.

“Sirajul died because he was not allowed to come to Kolkata for better treatment. The Opposition had blocked the road. So will they take responsibility for his death?“ questioned senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim.

Sirajul was scheduled to marry next month. He used to work in Kerala but had returned to his residence three months ago to help his aged father in agriculture.

He was not actively involved in politics but had participated in some political programmes of TMC.

Sirajul’s family expressed their anguish alleging inaction of the police administration. His father said that if the administration had been active then the death could have been avoided.

Murshidabad district had witnessed unrest right from the beginning of the nomination process and on the poll day also two TMC workers were killed.

One Yasin Sheikh was killed allegedly after some miscreants hurled bombs at Nazirpur under Rezinagar police station area.

Another TMC worker Sabiruddin Sheikh’s body was recovered from an empty field at Khargram. It has been alleged that Sabiruddin, a resident of Naldwip village, was murdered after being hit with sharp cutting weapons.