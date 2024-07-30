Two teenagers held on murder charges

Kolkata: A minor girl aged about 14 years and her boyfriend who is also a minor were taken into custody by the police on Monday for the alleged murder of the girl’s mother that had taken place on June 6 in the Thakurpukur area.



According to sources, the girl had met the boy on social media and they got involved in a relationship. But the girl’s parents were against the relationship. Often the girl’s mother used to scold her over the said issue.

On June 6 night when the girl’s parents were sleeping, she asked his boyfriend to come to her house. After reaching the girl’s house, the boy strangled his girlfriend’s mother to death.

Later, the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) threatened the husband of the victim to kill him if he told anybody about the murder.

After a while, the CCL duo brought a doctor and managed to obtain a death certificate. Following that the body was cremated on June 7. However, the girl’s father did not tell anyone about the murder out of fear. On Monday he told his neighbours about the incident.

After hearing this the neighbours told the girl’s father to call the boy who lives in Madhyamgram to come to his house.

When the boy came, neighbours informed the cops and both the CCL

were detained.

As the incident had taken place in June, police registered a murder case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started a probe. Police claimed that both the CCL confessed

to the crime.