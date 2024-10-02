Two tea workers die from alleged electrocution in Malbazar

Jalpaiguri: On Tuesday, two young tea workers lost their lives after being electrocuted by a hanging electric wire in the Neora Basti area of Kumlai Gram Panchayat, Malbazar subdivision. The deceased have been identified as Alisha Oraon (18) and Radhika Oraon (19).



According to eyewitnesses, a truck loaded with bricks collided with an electricity pole early in the morning, resulting in the wire hanging dangerously low over the road. Despite this, the electricity department failed to take immediate action. Four hours after the accident, the cable remained unattended, prompting residents to block the road with bamboo in protest. Local sources state that the two young women were among seven tea workers traveling in a pickup van to work at the Tunbari tea estate. The electrocution occurred in the Khakrijan area en route to their destination. Ritika Ekka, a tea worker in the van, recounted: “Our vehicle passed under the hanging wire, and suddenly it touched the back of the car. We panicked and jumped out.”

Following the incident, local residents rushed to rescue the women and transported them to Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital. Five of the workers were treated and released after receiving first aid. However, the doctor declared Alisha and Radhika dead upon arrival. Sanjay Mandal, Jalpaiguri regional manager of the Electricity Distribution Company claimed: “Preliminary investigations suggest that this may not be a straightforward case of electrocution.

All 11,000-volt lines have a cadle guard. It could have been that this dangling cable guard caused a jerk in the vehicle and they fell off the pickup truck and got injured fatally during the fall.” District superintendent of police, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, confirmed that an investigation is underway, stating: “We received reports that a truck struck the electricity pole. We will look into the details of

the incident.”

“I spoke with the injured. This is a tragic event and the party will provide support to the families of the deceased,” stated Mahua Gope, district TMC president.