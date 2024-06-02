Two students run over by sand-laden truck in Chopra

Raiganj: Two school students were run over by a sand-laden lorry at Binnabari in Haptiagauch under Chopra Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Md Sajjad (16) and Md Belal (15), students of class X and class IX. They were residents of Binnabari in Chopra.



Grief and tension escalated in the locality after the incident. Locals staged protests demanding the administration to stop the movement of sand-laden vehicles in the region. Imajul Hoque, former members of Haptiagauchh Gram Panchayat, said: “After playing football, around six boys in the evening were chatting in the Binnabari FP school ground when a sand-laden twelve-wheeled lorry entered the field. The lorry suddenly started moving in reverse. When it reached the boys, four managed to escape. Both Sajjad and Belal however could not escape and were run over.”

Everyday after loading sand from the river bed at Haptiaguchh, several hundred trucks and tractors pass though the locality. Accidents occur frequently. “We demand that the administration take stern steps against the driver and stop the movement of sand laden vehicles in the locality. Otherwise we will have to start a mass movement for our safety.”

Amaresh Singha, IC Chopra Police Station said: “The killer lorry has been seized. The driver escaped from the spot. We have started an investigation. The demand of the locals for the restriction of vehicle movement in the locality has been informed to the higher authorities.”