Two students, one faculty of JU summited Leo Purgyil

Two students and a faculty member of Jadavpur University (JU) completed a summit at Leo Purgyil which has a height of 22,284 feet in Himachal Pradesh on June 17 at 8:53 am.

The summit team included third-year students Tashi Sangdup and Anaranya Das as well as a faculty member of JU’s physics department Abiral Tamang along with three High Altitude Porters. The team left for the expedition from Kolkata on June 5 via train to Chandigarh.

Other team members included Urwah Mohammad Jawaid, Aryan Singh, Deborshi Sinha, Aman Mahato, Abhay Ranjan Bara, and Rohan Biswas. The expedition was organised by the Jadavpur University Mountaineering and Hiking Club under the leadership of Gautam Dutta (65), who has been part of the Everest expedition two times during the 90s and has summited countless peaks.

The team achieved the feat by self-sponsoring a part of the expedition apart from the percentage given by the university.

They had four high-altitude porters and one cook. “This was an Alpine-style expedition which means that it was done successfully without the help of any sherpa and was independently organised by our club,” the Club secretary Krishna Mittal, who is a third-year Mechanical Engineering student in the University said.

According to him, this was the highest peak summited by JUMHC since its establishment in 1966. “This success will surely boost the upcoming batches to participate in these activities along with academic endeavours in college,” the secretary said.

The club’s annual programme includes a high-altitude trek and an expedition in May-June, a fresher’s trek in October, a Rock Climbing Course in February and numerous other practices in the Mathaburu Hills (Purulia) and Susunia (Bankura).

Along with the outdoor activities they also have the facility of practising on an artificial wall inside their club premises and a 50 feet artificial wall which was inaugurated last year at their Salt Lake campus, as per the Club’s social media description.