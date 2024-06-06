Two students from govt school at Girl Up South Asia STEAM camp

Kolkata: Two students from a state government affiliated school in Behala are presently in Kochi, Kerala for joining the prestigious 10-day United Nations WiSci (Women in Science) Girl Up South Asia STEAM camp that kicked off from June 1.



Rajnandini Mishra of Class XII and Dipshikha Paswan of Class XI are scheduled to return to the city on the evening of June 9. Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative founded by the United Nations Foundation that is hosting the WiSci South Asia Girls’ Steam camp at a reputed business school in Kochi. “It is a huge achievement for the girls considering the fact that their applications have been selected for this prestigious event among so many applications from different schools. I am hopeful that it will be a life-changing experience for them as they will be rubbing their backs with 100 girls from different institutions in USA, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and different parts of India,” said Sharmila Sengupta, headmistress of a state government affiliated school.

No other state government schools have bagged the opportunity to be part of this prestigious event.

This 10-day all-girls camp will focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) learning, career building, gender sensitivity and leadership skills. There will be interactive workshops, hands-on activities and engaging discussions with industry experts and peers who will share their passion for social change.

“The joy of getting to board their first flight, even their family’s first, was the first of many exciting experiences for the girls. The teachers and the students of the school are eagerly waiting to listen to the two about their lifetime experience,” added Sengupta.

The STEAM camp is being organised in collaboration with the US Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships and dedicated local and corporate partners.