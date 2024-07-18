Two skeletons recovered from city

Kolkata: In mysterious circumstances, two skeletons were found in two separate abandoned places in Kasba and Jagatballavpur of Howrah on Thursday.



According to sources, on Thursday afternoon, a few bones and a portion of a human skull were found lying in an abandoned place at Kamala Park area in Kasba.

Immediately police were informed. Cops have recovered the bones and sent them for autopsy. Cops suspect that the bones and the portion of the human skull were being dragged by stray dogs from a nearby burial ground which is reportedly about 250 meters away from the spot.

In another incident, a human skeleton was reportedly found in an abandoned place at the Maju area in Jagatballavpur. A local resident saw the skeleton and informed the police. However, police claimed that it was not a skeleton but a decomposed body of a person who had been missing since July 13. The deceased identified as Brajananda Goswami, aged about 65 years was mentally challenged. His family members have already identified the body from the apparel.

However, in both cases, police have registered two cases and started a probe. In both cases, police are waiting for the autopsy report.