Two senior IAS officers handed additional charge

Kolkata: Two senior IAS officers in the state have been handed over additional charge of two departments. Vandana Yadav, an IAS officer of the 1998 batch, has been handed over the additional charge of Principal Secretary of the Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation department.

Yadav will continue to hold the charge of Principal Secretary (PS) of Industry and Commerce, Managing Director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and the Public Enterprise and Industrial Reconstruction department.

Rajesh Sinha, an IAS officer of the 1997 batch, has been assigned the additional charge as Principal Secretary of the Animal Resources Development (ARD) department. Sinha will continue to hold charge of the Disaster Management and Civil Defence department, the Housing department, as well as the Youth Services and Sports department.

Vivek Kumar, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of Land and Land Reforms and the ARD department, retired on February 28.