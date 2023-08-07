Two poachers arrested by forester of Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: The forest personnel at Buxa Tiger Reserve successfully apprehended two poachers. Three homemade guns, gunpowder, and a substantial cache of fresh cartridges, along with the carcass of a fully-grown barking deer was also recovered from the possession of the duo.



According to forest department sources, a team of forest workers was patrolling the South Jayanti Beat of Jayanti Range within the reserve forest when they noticed three dogs emerging from deep within. This is unusual, as domesticated dogs usually avoid dense woods to evade leopards. Sensing trouble, the forest team scouted around and finally came across a group of men exiting the forest, carrying a deer slung from a bamboo pole. Although the poachers managed to escape, the team recovered improvised firearms, ammunition and the deer carcass. Debasish Sharma, deputy field director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, led the investigation. Dayal Munda from Char Mile village in Chunia Jhora tea garden was apprehended for his alleged involvement in the poaching. Thorough interrogation led to the arrest of Lazerus Munda from the same area.

Male barking deer produce dog-like vocalisations from deep within the forest to attract potential mates during the mating season. If a female barking deer is nearby, she responds with a similar call to signal her presence and draw closer to the male, to mate. Capitalising on this intricate behavior, the poachers had recently brought three domesticated dogs deep into the forest. They trained these dogs to mimic the vocalisations of barking deer, luring them within the shooting range and subsequently killing them. “Barking deer are now categorised under Schedule One, similar to tigers, rhinos, and elephants. Consequently, deer hunting now carries a maximum penalty of seven years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine. A search is underway to locate the remaining members of the poaching ring, and we are confident that we will be able to nab them, Debashish Sharma said.

He further added that a faction of poachers had become active, driven both by the desire for venison and the value of the deer hide.