Two pipe guns seized ahead of PM’s Malda visit

Malda: Ahead of the Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Malda district, police recovered multiple firearms and live ammunition during a late-night operation and arrested a youth, raising serious security concerns. The successful operation was carried out by the police of Samsi outpost under Ratua Police Station.

According to police sources, the arrested youth has been identified as Ustam Ray (26), a resident of the Jhaljhalia area in Malda town. Acting on heightened security measures linked to the Prime Minister’s visit, police personnel were maintaining strict vigil across the district. Late on Thursday night, the youth was spotted walking near Samsi Railway Station with a bag slung over his shoulder, which aroused suspicion among the on-duty police officers.

Upon questioning and subsequent search of the bag, the police recovered two pipe guns and five rounds of cartridges. He was immediately taken into custody. Preliminary interrogation suggests that the firearms may have been brought into Malda from another state, allegedly with the intention of distributing them at different locations within the district.

The incident has prompted police to intensify investigations to ascertain the source of the weapons and the larger network involved. The arrested accused was produced before the Chanchal Sub-Divisional Court.