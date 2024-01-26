Two PG med students suspended for ‘ragging’

Kolkata: Two post-graduate medical students of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital who were accused of ragging have been suspended for two months after the investigating committee found some charges true.



These doctors will not be allowed to attend patients at the Outdoor department of the hospital. They will get a certificate after the completion of their post-graduate course. The step has been taken on the basis of the guidelines set by the National Medical Commission, a senior official of the medical college said. The medical college also decided to conduct counselling of the two accused medical students. They will undergo counselling with the head of the department of Psychiatry. They will be assigned to supervise the cleanliness of the hospital.

Two junior resident doctors in a letter addressed to the principal on January 8 alleged that two of their seniors had physically and mentally abused them. A committee was set up to investigate allegations of ragging by two doctors. It found some of the charges true.

The inquiry committee submitted its report to the principal of the college on Friday.

It was alleged that the junior doctors were dragged by their collars and punched in the abdomen. One of the doctors was accused of spitting on the juniors. The officials considered the guidelines of the University Grants Commission, National Medical Commission, state Health department and the Human Rights

Commission while investigating the matter.