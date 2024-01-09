Two people brandish gun at auto-rickshaw driver, held

Kolkata: Two youths were arrested early on Tuesday from the Garia area under the jurisdiction of Patuli Police Station for allegedly threatening an auto-rickshaw driver by holding him at gunpoint.

According to sources, around 5 am two youths riding a car reached the Garia auto rickshaw stand. After deboarding the car, they approached an auto-rickshaw driver who was waiting for passengers at the auto stand. It is alleged that the accused duo reportedly identified as Dipayan Dutta and Chiranjit Karmakar were drunk and directed the auto-rickshaw driver to take them to Sonarpur. When the auto driver told Dutta and Karmakar that there was no route for the auto-rickshaw to Sonarpur from the Garia area, and that they needed to deboard at Rajpur and take another auto rickshaw to reach Sonarpur.

It is alleged that on being told to deboard, suddenly one of the duo brought out a one-shoter pistol and held the auto-rickshaw driver at gunpoint.

Seeing this, another auto rickshaw took the duo by surprise and took away the pistol.

On being informed, cops from Patuli Police

Station arrested the duo under the Arms Act and other relevant charges.