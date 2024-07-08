Two nursing homes sealed for irregularities

Malda: Two private nursing homes in two different blocks of Harishchandrapur in Malda have been sealed by the district administration over various irregularities. The district surveillance team of the Health and Family Planning department raided the nursing homes after having received information regarding the irregularities. The shut down of the medical facilities has been ordered. Representatives of these two nursing homes have been ordered to appear for hearings at the district administration office on Tuesday.



Multiple complaints were allegedly lodged against Public Health Point, a 20-bedded private nursing home on Barduari Road in Harishchandrapur I and City Life Nursing Home, another 20-bedded nursing home in Rajeshwar More area of Koriali in Harishchandrapur II Block. Among these complaints, there was the allegation of non-acceptance of Swasthya Sathi cards from the patients.

The district surveillance team during its raid found multiple complaints about USG, improper disposal of medical waste, expired injections inside the hospital, non-attendance of West Bengal Medical Council approved doctors, no doctors for children, irregular visits to patients.

Further, during the visit of the team, nursing staff was also absent, no clearance from Pollution Control Board was found, even the bio wastes were being collected by a different agency with which the nursing homes had an agreement. The team also saw that there were no signatures of the surgeons or anesthetists in the Operation Theater register of the Operation Theater.

Based on the report of the district surveillance team, Piyush Salunkhe, Additional District Magistrate Malda, issued the conditional

closure of the two clinical establishments and the authorities of these have been directed to appear before him on Tuesday to clarify the irregularities.

Salunkhe said: “We have found a lot of irregularities in these nursing homes so these have been sealed.

Strict action will be taken if we find such irregularities in future in any of the nursing homes of the district.”