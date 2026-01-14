Two nurses suspected of Nipah critical, contacts quarantined

Kolkata: West Bengal’s health authorities are on high alert after two nurses at a private hospital in Barasat, North 24-Parganas, were suspected to have been infected with the Nipah virus (NiV) and are currently in critical condition. Both patients, one male and one female, have been placed in strict isolation and are undergoing treatment on ventilator support, officials said.

According to the state health department, samples from the two nurses were tested at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at AIIMS Kalyani, where preliminary findings indicated possible Nipah infection.

The samples have since been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for final confirmation.

The nurses reportedly developed symptoms such as high fever and respiratory distress, prompting immediate medical intervention and emergency containment measures. Health officials have begun extensive contact tracing, and all those who came in close contact with the two nurses—including colleagues, family members and hospital staff—have been sent to quarantine as a precautionary step. Surveillance has also been intensified in surrounding areas, with hospitals instructed to remain vigilant and report any suspected symptoms immediately. Meanwhile, the Union Health minister JP Nadda has spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, assuring her of all possible assistance from the Centre to tackle the situation.

According to official sources, the Central government has extended technical and logistical support, including expert teams and enhanced laboratory facilities, to help the state with surveillance, testing and containment of the suspected outbreak.

Coordination between central and state agencies is being strengthened to prevent further spread. Meanwhile, Beliaghata ID & BG Hospital has been kept fully prepared to handle any emergency arising from the Nipah virus alert. As part of the preparedness measures, 10 emergency beds and 68 ward beds have been readied, along with adequate ventilator support.