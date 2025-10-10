Two new smart gates installed at Howrah Maidan Metro Stn

Kolkata: Two new Automatic Fare Collection–Passenger Control (AFC–PC) gates have been installed at Howrah Maidan Metro station to improve passenger movement.

According to Metro Railway officials, the new gates, set up adjacent to the booking counter, will enable Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) commuters to exit directly from the paid area to the unpaid area, ensuring smoother flow and reducing congestion during peak hours.

With the latest addition, the station now has a total of 10 smart gates. Of these, two are designated for entry, three for exit, and five are bi-directional—allowing both entry and exit for passengers using tokens, Smart Cards, or QR code-based tickets. Out of the five bi-directional gates, three are earmarked for wheelchair users. Officials said each gate can process up to 45 passengers per minute.