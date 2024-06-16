Two new escalators installed at Kanchrapara Station

Kolkata: Two new escalators with an average capacity of 9,000 passengers per hour were installed by the Sealdah Division at platform number one of Kanchrapara Station.



Apart from this, two new lifts were installed at platform number one and two of Shyamnagar Station. These new facilities are expected to significantly improve the travel experience for passengers, especially senior citizens, ladies and differently-abled commuters.

According to a Railway official, the installation of these escalators and lifts is part of Eastern Railway’s commitment towards providing world-class amenities. The new facilities are designed to be user-friendly and accessible to all. While encouraging all to utilise the facilities, the Sealdah Division have requested its passengers to be responsible. Considering the uncomfortable weather and persistent heatwave across districts, water coolers were installed at different stations. However, ER complained that water cooler taps from various stations, particularly Sealdah, were being stolen or vandalised. It was reported that at Sealdah, three water cooler taps were broken within 15 days of its installation. “Eastern Railway earnestly appeals to the public to cooperate with our ongoing efforts to provide essential cold drinking water as a means of hydration relief amidst the blistering heat. The act of obstructing this welfare initiative not only jeopardises the comfort of genuine passengers but also undermines the collective welfare of the community at large,” the authorities stated.