Two new bus routes begin operations

Two new bus routes — Ghatakpukur to Bagbazar and Danesh Sk Lane to Shapoorji — have recently started operations. According to a source, Barasat to Santragachi via Central Kolkata may also start soon.

At a time when the passengers and owners are worried of the reduction in the number of buses in the city area, a chunk of it would surpass 15 years by 2024 and 2025. The introduction of the new bus routes are being praised by the passengers. The Ghatakpukur to Bagbazar via Basanti Highway, K1 Bus Stand, Unitech, Sector V, Bidhannagar station and Shyambazar already have 11 buses running. Four more buses are going to be added soon.

According to a source, the route was scheduled to start in the first week of December but due to auto drivers’ protest, the implementation was delayed. It started operating from December 17. The other route Danesh Sk Lane to Shapoorji has also started operation with two buses. The route goes via second Hooghly Bridge, Rabindra Sadan, Minto Park, Park Circus, Gariahat, Ruby, Science City and Sector V.

Another route that passengers are looking forward to is the Barasat to Santragachi via Madhyamgram, Ultadanaga, Phool Bagan, Sealdah, Esplanade, Rabindra Sadan and second Hooghly Bridge. The exact number of buses included in this route is yet to be ascertained.

According to a bus owner, the paperwork for the route is completed and it will take another 10-15 days to prepare the buses for the route.

A researcher said that the route faced delay because of a legal case filed against it by two parallel routes. However, this route can be considered beneficial as most of the Barasat-Santragachi route goes by EM Bypass and this one would go via Central Kolkata.

With Metro connectivity in the city gradually increasing, an increasing number of owners are focusing on the “last mile connectivity.” A particular shift of focus to suburbs is also evident. However, another bus owner dismissed the speculated shift and said that Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar Metro line was always there and so were the parallel

bus routes.