Two new AFC-PC gates installed at Park Street Metro Station

Kolkata: Two new AFC-PC gates were installed near middle ticket counters adjacent to the Down platform of Park Street Metro Station of Blue Line to ensure free flow of commuters.



These new gates will enable the commuters of Blue Line to enter directly to the Down platform of Park Street Metro Station from the unpaid area. “As Park Street is one of the busiest stations of Kolkata Metro system, so keeping in mind the rush of the passengers these two entry gates have been installed. These gates can handle 45 passengers per minute.

Passengers can punch their Metro Tokens, Smart Cards at these gates to enter the DN platform directly,” Metro authorities stated.

With the addition of these two new AFC-PC Gates, at present there are 16 such Smart Gates at Park Street Metro Station to effectively manage the rush. Out of these 16 gates, four gates are only for entry, four gates are only for exit and eight gates are bi-directional gates dedicated for the entry and exit of passengers travelling with tokens and Smart Cards.

Three new AFC-PC gates have been commissioned behind the middle ticket counters of the old Esplanade Metro Station of Blue Line for the benefit of the Metro users. These new gates have been enabling commuters of Blue Line and Green Line Corridors to exit smoothly from the paid areas of old and new Esplanade Metro stations’ premises. One, out of these, three Smart Gates is bi-directional.

With the addition of these three new AFC-PC Gates, at present there are 28 such Smart Gates at old Esplanade Metro Station. Out of these 28 gates, give gates are QR enabled gates and 23 gates are dedicated for the entry and exit of passengers travelling with tokens and smart cards.