Two museums receive bomb threats, search yields nothing

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Indian Museum and Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) on Friday afternoon, after both offices received an e-mail warning of a bomb threat.



According to sources, both emails were received around 1 pm when the museums were full of visitors. An organisation styled ‘Terrorisers 111’ had sent the emails claiming that multiple bombs were placed in the museums which will go off soon one by one.

As soon as the emails were seen, concerned authorities informed the local police and evacuated the museums. Meanwhile, senior Kolkata Police officials along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached both spots. Sniffer dogs were also brought in. During a search of the museums, nothing suspicious was found.

Sources informed that police have started a probe to find out the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the e-mail sender. Due to the festive season, a good number of visitors were there in both museums when the hoax bomb

threat came.