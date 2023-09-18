Two murders reported in Siliguri

Siliguri: A person killed his wife over an argument and on suspicion of an extra-marital affair in an incident that occurred at Narayan Pally of Shiv Mandir area of Siliguri. In another incident, a woman along with her lover, was accused of murdering her husband.



In the former incident, the deceased identified as Sonali Kundu (28 years) got married to Rahul Kundu.

The couple has a seven-year-old daughter. About one and a half months ago, they rented a house in Narayan Pally area.

Rahul suspected that his wife had an extra-marital affair and on Sunday night they had an argument during which he hit Sonali on the head with a heavy iron object. The incident came to light on Monday noon, when one of his neighbours asked him about his wife and he informed the neighbour about the incident. Matigara Police reached the spot and arrested Rahul who admitted to

committing the crime.

In the other incident, a woman along with her lover were accused of murdering her husband in the Bandijyot area of Phansidewa block. The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar (45 years). Soni Minj got married to Naveen a few years ago while she was working in Delhi. After returning from Delhi, they settled in Bagdogra.

Allegedly, a year ago, Soni developed an extra-marital relationship with a neighbour. Allegedly, on Sunday, Soni killed her husband with the help of her lover. Police are investigating the matter.