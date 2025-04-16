Two ‘murdered’ in separate incidents

Siliguri: Two alleged murder incidents occurred in two different areas of Siliguri. In one incident, a 48-year-old man, Sajal Karmakar, was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbour over a mere Rs 200 dispute. The incident took place on Monday night in Porajhar area of Siliguri.

In this incident, the police arrested the prime accused, Montu Barman, the neighbour. According to local sources, both Sajal and the accused, Montu, were intoxicated when a heated argument broke out regarding the small unpaid amount.

The argument soon escalated into violence, culminating in Barman allegedly attacking Sajal with a sharp weapon.

Sajal was found lying in a pool of blood on the road. Locals quickly informed his family, who rushed him to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Sajal’s daughter, Sukla Saha, filed a complaint at New Jalpaiguri Police Station. The police promptly arrested Montu and presented him before the Jalpaiguri court on Tuesday.

In a separate case, the bloodied body of a 35-year-old man, Vikram Rai, was discovered on Tuesday morning near a football field in the Bhuttabari area of Bagdogra, Siliguri. Local children were the first to spot the body and raised an alarm, drawing a crowd of concerned residents.

Bagdogra police arrived at the scene, recovered the body and sent it to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.

Vikram, originally from Bagdogra, had reportedly been working in another state and had recently returned. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, but his family suspects foul play and believes he was murdered. The police have started an investigation into both incidents.