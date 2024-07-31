Two more Trinamool leaders held

Siliguri: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s instructions there have been crackdowns in land scam cases leading to the arrest of many.



After Debashish Pramanik and Gautam Goswami; Md. Ahid alias Chutki, a renowned TMC leader of Fulbari and Md. Nasir, a TMC worker, was arrested by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and New Jalpaiguri Police (NJP) on Monday night near Uttarkanya, the Branch Secretariat of North Bengal.

They were produced at Jalpaiguri court on Tuesday and both were remanded to 10 days of police custody. Md. Ahid denied the allegations, stating: “I was never involved in any land scam. Someone has conspired against me.”

Md. Ahid, a resident of Kamrangaguri was the anchal president of TMC Fulbari no. I Gram Panchayat and Md. Nasir, a resident of West Dhantala area under Fulbari II Gram Panchayat is an active TMC member. It was alleged that even after his royalty period of the Mahananda Ghat (river bank) had expired, Md. Ahid occupied the ghat and had been quarrying sand and stones from there.

He was also allegedly involved in land-grabbing cases along with Debashish Pramanik in different areas under the Dabgram-Fulbari constituency.

Ashish Das, a resident of ward number 33 in Siliguri had lodged a complaint against Md. Ahid. The departments of Land and Land Reforms and Irrigation have also lodged complaints against Md. Ahid. Md. Nasir assisted him in this work. Based on which, police arrested both. C. Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police (CP) said: “Two people have been arrested in the case of land grabbing. Everything is being investigated.”

According to party sources, Md. Ahid was removed from the post of Anchal president after the results of the last Assembly election, however, was active for the past year.