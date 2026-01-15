Two more nurses with Nipah virus symptoms admitted to Kolkata hosp

Kolkata: Two more nurses showing symptoms consistent with Nipah virus infection were admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, intensifying concerns amid the ongoing health alert in West Bengal.

The two healthcare workers were reportedly involved in treating a nurse who had earlier tested positive for Nipah at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. One of them was brought to the Kolkata facility late on Tuesday night, while the other, a house staff member, was shifted from Bardhaman early on Wednesday.

Sources said samples of both nurses have been collected and sent for laboratory examination to confirm the infection. The two reportedly developed symptoms after coming into close contact with the infected colleague during treatment.

Meanwhile, the condition of two other nurses, who had earlier tested positive for Nipah and are currently undergoing treatment at Barasat Hospital, remains extremely critical. Both patients are in a coma and are being treated in the Intensive Critical Care Unit.

In a related development, a resident medical officer (RMO) at Barasat Hospital, who had been in contact with the infected nurses, also showed symptoms suggestive of the virus. The RMO has been placed under isolation

as a precautionary measure. However, multiple tests conducted at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at AIIMS Kalyani, including nasal swab, blood, urine and throat swab samples, have returned negative.

Health authorities continue to closely monitor the situation, tracing contacts and enforcing containment protocols. Nipah virus is a notifiable disease, requiring immediate reporting and coordinated response measures.

According to official sources, the Central government has extended technical and logistical support, including expert teams and enhanced laboratory facilities, to help the state with surveillance, testing and containment of the suspected outbreak. Coordination between central and state agencies is being strengthened to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, Beliaghata ID & BG Hospital has been kept fully prepared to handle any emergency arising from the Nipah virus alert. As part of the preparedness measures, 10 emergency beds and 68 ward beds have been readied, along with adequate ventilator support.