Two more nurses with ‘Nipah symptoms’ admitted to Kolkata hosp

Kolkata: Two nurses showing symptoms consistent with Nipah virus infection were admitted to Kolkata’s Beliaghata ID Hospital, heightening concern amid West Bengal’s health alert. Both had treated a nurse who earlier tested positive at Burdwan Medical College.

Their samples have been sent for confirmation. Two other infected nurses at Barasat Hospital remain critical and in coma. An RMO with suspected symptoms tested negative. Authorities are monitoring contacts, strengthening containment, and preparing hospitals with central support.