Two more health centres start in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Two new public health centres have been inaugurated in Cooch Behar town, bringing the total count of health centres under the Cooch Behar Municipality to 7. The chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, Rabindranath Ghosh, inaugurated the health centres in wards 20 and 1 of the city on Thursday.



These health centres are equipped to provide not only first aid but also conduct various medical tests, including blood pressure and sugar monitoring. Each health centre has five staff, including a doctor, staff nurse and ANM worker.

The municipality aims to establish such health centres in all wards of the city to ensure easy access to healthcare services.

Municipal Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh himself underwent a health check-up, after the inauguration. “Previously, even for minor illnesses, residents had to wait in queues at the hospital to see a doctor. Now, the presence of health centres right in their neighbourhoods will greatly benefit the residents. They won’t have to visit hospitals for minor issues like mild fever, cold, or blood pressure and sugar checks. This service is provided free of cost, saving both time and money. Another health centre is also scheduled to be inaugurated soon in ward-6 of the municipality, and there are plans to establish similar centres in all wards gradually.”

Also present at the inauguration programme were Chandana Mohanta, Councilor of Ward No. 1, Mostak Ahmed, Councilor of Ward No. 20, and others.