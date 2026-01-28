Two more deaths reported over ‘SIR anxiety’

Kolkata: Two fresh deaths have been reported from West Bengal, allegedly linked to anxiety surrounding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

In Nadia district, a 31-year-old woman, identified as Ahiba Khatun, a resident of Tehatta, reportedly died after suffering extreme mental stress related to an SIR notice. According to family members, Khatun had received a notice citing a logical discrepancy in her identity details during the revision process. They alleged that the notice caused her severe anxiety, as she feared being separated from her three children and possibly being sent to a detention camp. On the morning of her scheduled hearing, she reportedly collapsed at home and later died.

In a separate incident from Malda district, a 60-year-old man, identified as Sheikh Sariful, a resident of Manikchak, died after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday. His family members claimed that Sariful had been under immense mental pressure after his sons received SIR-related notices. They alleged that the fear of losing citizenship rights deeply affected him, leading to a rapid deterioration in his health.

Family members in both cases have alleged that panic and mental stress related to the SIR process played a crucial role in the deaths.