Two more bodies recovered from Rupnarayan River

Kolkata: Two more bodies were recovered from Rupnarayan River on Sunday morning, including a seven-year-old child, who went missing since the boat capsised on Thursday.



A group of about 18 people from Mankur area in Bagnan went to Tribeni Park at Dudhkumro area in East Midnapore by boat for a picnic. In the evening while returning, suddenly the boat tilted and subsequently capsised in the middle of the river. As a result, all the occupants of the boat fell into the river.

A few boatmen on the shore noticed the capsising and rescued 13 persons. On Friday morning, the body of a woman was retrieved by the Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel.

On Sunday morning, the body of the child was found on the shore about a kilometre from the spot where the boat had capsised. Also, about five kilometres away, the body of another person was recovered from the river. Two more persons are still missing. Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel are continuing the search operation to find out the two missing persons.