Two minor boys drown in River Hooghly

Kolkata: Two minor boys aged about 12 and 15 years died after they drowned in River Hooghly on Friday evening.



According to police, a group of people from the Ekbalpore area had come to the Takta Ghat on the bank of River Hooghly in the South Port area on Friday around 5 pm. While the family members of the two children were performing religious rituals the boys went down to the river unnoticed and somehow drowned.

Seeing them drowning, police were informed. Disaster Management Group (DMG) immediately sprung into action and started a search operation. After almost one and a half hours both the kids were fished out and rushed to SSKM Hospital where they were declared brought dead. An unnatural death case has been registered at the South Port Police Station.