Two lions all set to arrive at Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri

Siliguri: Finally, after a long wait, two lions are scheduled to arrive at the Bengal Safari in Siliguri. The two lions are scheduled to start their journey from the Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura for Bengal Safari Park on Friday.



Along with lions, two dusky leaf monkeys will be brought to Bengal Safari Park from Tripura. If everything goes well, all the animals will reach the park by Monday.

One male and one female lion will be brought to the park. The Bengal Safari Park authorities have completed the work of setting up enclosures for the lions and monkeys. On arrival, all the animals will be kept in quarantine before being released in the display enclosures.

“The animals will be brought in special ambulances with tight security and life support systems. A special team of veterinarians will accompany them. They will reach Bengal Safari Park in the next few days. All necessary arrangements have been made at the park for the new animals,” said Saurav Choudhury, Member Secretary of West Bengal Zoo Authority. The West Bengal Zoo Authority is bringing new animals through an animal exchange programme from Sepahijala Zoological park in Tripura. In exchange, two cubs of Royal Bengal Tiger Sheela namely Tejal and Shera and two leopards along with a few of exotic birds were sent to Sepahijala Zoological Park on February 3. They reached the park on February 5. The Bengal Safari Park authority has made a separate enclosure for lions. Drinking water system has been installed in the enclosure. The male lion feeds on 7 kg of beef and the female lion on 5 kg of meat everyday. Room heaters have been installed to prevent the winter chill.

After reaching Bengal Safari Park, the lions will be given food which contains carbohydrates. Two workers will be appointed to take care of the lions.