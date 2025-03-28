Two killed separate road accidents

Kolkata: A woman was killed in a road accident in Tangra after a dumper hit a scooter on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, Soni Shaw (29) of Tangra, was sitting as a pillion on a scooter and was travelling along the DC Dey Road on Thursday afternoon. Around 3:40 pm while the scooter was passing through the Shitala mandir area, a heavy goods vehicle collided with the two-wheeler head-on and ran over Shaw. The scooter rider somehow managed to escape unhurt.

The woman was taken to NRS Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Police have seized the goods vehicle and arrested the driver.

However, police also claimed that Shaw was not wearing a helmet.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, a man was killed in a road accident in the West Port area after a heavy goods vehicle ran over him. The identity of the deceased is still unknown. Police informed that the deceased, aged about 50 years, was resting beside the goods vehicle. The driver failed to notice the man and started the vehicle.

While taking a turn, it ran over the man. Police have seized the goods vehicle but the driver managed to flee.