Two killed in separate family violence cases in Malda: Cops

Malda: Two separate incidents of brutal family violence have rocked Malda district, leaving residents in shock and grief. Within 24 hours, one man was allegedly killed by his daughter-in-law in Old Malda’s Sahapur area, while another youth was hacked to death by his maternal uncle in Manikchak.

In the first incident, a domestic dispute turned fatal at Madhaipur Moregram in Old Malda on Thursday afternoon when 60-year-old Noor Sheikh was allegedly killed by his daughter-in-law, Sultana Bibi, after an argument. According to local sources, Noor lived with his wife, Sultana, and five grandchildren, while his son worked as a migrant labourer outside the state. Around 4 pm, a heated altercation broke out between the two, during which Sultana reportedly bit Noor’s hand and pressed his genitals, causing him to collapse. He was later declared dead.

Police from Malda Police Station recovered the body and sent it to Malda Medical College for post-mortem. The accused woman has been arrested. “There were frequent quarrels in that house, but no one imagined it would end in such a tragedy,” said Asmani Bibi, a neighbour. Another resident, Qurban Sheikh added: “We want strict punishment so that no one dares to commit such a heinous act again.”

In another horrifying episode on Friday morning, 24-year-old Hiren Kundu, of Mathurapur Subhash Colony in Manikchak, was allegedly hacked to death by his maternal uncle, Raja Mondal, during a dispute over land.

The fight reportedly began around 10 am over the issue of throwing bricks and escalated quickly. When Hiren tried to intervene, Raja allegedly attacked him with a hasua (a sharp agricultural tool).

“My son tried to stop the fight, but he paid with his life,” said Chhabi Mandal, Hiren’s mother. Police have arrested the accused and launched separate investigations into both cases.