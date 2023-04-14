Two killed in road accident in Alipore

Kolkata: Two minor boys were killed in a road accident in Alipore late on Thursday night while riding a motorcycle without wearing helmets.



A truck hit the motorcycle from behind and the errant driver tried to flee. However, the vehicle was intercepted by the cops in Hastings area on being informed by a patrolling van over wireless communication system. According to sources, the duo, identified as Md. Faizan (17) and Md. Arsalan (16) of Ekbalpore area, were riding a motorcycle late on Thursday night. Near Uttirna, a truck hit the motorcycle from behind. Due to the impact, the riders fell down after losing control over the motorcycle.

The truck, after the incident, increased speed and fled. A nearby police patrolling van saw the incident and rushed the injured duo to SSKM Hospital where Faizan was declared brought dead. Arsalan was admitted and was undergoing treatment but at around 4:17 am, he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the cops on patrolling duty informed about the truck over the wireless communication system and it was later intercepted. Police have seized the truck and the driver has been arrested.

It is alleged that a section of motorcycle riders still flout norms and ride two-wheelers without wearing helmets.

However, the police claimed that the percentage of without helmet two-wheeler riders have gone down a lot. A senior Kolkata Police official said every night naka checking is being done by the traffic cops and as well as from the nine divisions of the city police.