Two killed in road accident

Two persons were killed in a road accident after a motorcycle rammed with the guard wall of Sampriti Flyover on Sunday morning.

The injured rider and the pillion rider were rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

According to sources, on Sunday morning, two youths identified as Rohan Lohar (22) and Akash Dey (25) were riding a motorcycle towards Budge Budge from Taratala riding the motorcycle. It is alleged that none of the youths were wearing helmets.

The motorcycle was running at quite a high speed. While ascending the flyover, suddenly Rohan lost control and rammed with the guard wall. Local people who witnessed the accident rescued the youths and rushed them to the hospital. Due to the accident, a traffic snarl took place in the area. However, no major problem was faced by people as it was a Sunday and the road was less crowded. After almost half-an-hour of the accident, normal traffic movement resumed. Police have registered a case and started a probe.