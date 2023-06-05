Two killed, 30 injured in about 30 road accidents since May 29

Kolkata: About two persons were killed and 30 were injured in as many as 30 road accidents across the city from May 29 till Sunday evening.



On May 29 around 10 am, a 58-year-old man lost control while riding his scooter along the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass in Survey Park area. He suffered an injury on his right leg.

On the same day around 10:15 am, an elderly woman was hit by a car on Lenin Sarani in the New Market area. In another incident the same day around 4:50 pm, a woman fell while deboarding a bus in Kasba while another man was hit by a car in the Hastings area around 6:25 pm.

On May 30, four accidents had taken place in which one person was killed and three others were injured.

The same day, a youth was run over by a bus on Howrah Bridge. The youth was declared brought dead at the Howrah State General Hospital. This apart, two motorcycle riders were injured in Pragati Maidan and Muchipara areas after they were hit by a car and a truck respectively.

On May 30 around 11:10 pm, a cycle rickshaw puller suffered injury after a collision took place with a Kolkata Police vehicle. Late on the same night, a youth riding a motorcycle was killed after the two-wheeler rammed behind a parked wrecker van in Watgunge. The pillion rider, however, suffered minor injuries. None of them were allegedly wearing helmets.

On May 31, four accidents had taken in which two pedestrians were hit by a bus and an autorickshaw in Muchipara and Jorasanko areas. In another accident, a scooter rider suffered an injury on Strand Road after he fell losing control of the two-wheeler.

Late on May 31 night, another without helmet motorcycle rider suffered injuries after he fell from his two-wheeler in the Hastings area.

On June 1, a woman was hit by an unknown private bus that fled near Park Street crossing around 8:45 am. In the afternoon around 3:45 pm, a pedestrian was hit by a private bus in Beliaghata.

On June 2, four persons suffered injuries in four separate accidents involving a state-run bus, an auto rickshaw, a private car and a two-wheeler.

On June 3, three persons were injured in three different accidents in Garfa, Muchipara and Pragati Maidan areas.

On Sunday six persons were injured in five separate accidents in the city till afternoon.

Among the five accidents, two-wheelers were involved in four of them while in the other one, a private bus was involved.

According to the traffic cops, in maximum road accident cases, two-wheelers and buses were found to be the offending vehicle. Two-wheeler riders in maximum cases suffer injuries as they do not wear helmets properly while buses are involved due to over-speeding and reckless driving.