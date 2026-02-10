Two jumbos stray into Goghat village; ‘situation under control’

Kolkata: Residents of Hazipur at Goghat in Hooghly woke up on Monday morning to reports of two elephants entering the Arjungeria area, triggering fear in the locality. However, officials of the forest range, along with the police, brought the situation under control.



The elephants were first spotted by local resident Swapan Malik in an agricultural field, after which they moved into the village.

As villagers gathered at the spot, forest officials rushed in to prevent any untoward incident of man-elephant conflict.

The elephants are believed to have moved from the Chandrakona Range in West Midnapore district late on Sunday night during lean hours.

“Immediately on receiving the information, we deployed sufficient technical teams along with the Rapid Response Force, Hullah team and tranquilising team, with three divisional heads leading the operation.

The process of driving the elephants back to their natural habitat has begun, and the duo has started retreating,” said Singaram Kulandaivel, Chief Conservator of Forests, West Bengal.

Forest officials said the situation was perfectly under control and urged villagers not to panic. In February 2023, an adolescent male elephant that had separated from its herd had strayed into Arambagh town and gone on the rampage in municipal wards 4, 5, 6 and 18, as well as parts of Goghat.

Four people were injured in the incident, including a member of a forest department team engaged in tracking the stray elephant.