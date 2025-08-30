Two ITI Durgapur instructors bag National Teachers’ Award, CM congratulates

Kolkata: Two instructors from Government ITI Durgapur, Sukanta Konar (Electrician trade) and Indranil Mukherjee (Diesel Mechanics), have been selected for the National Teachers’ Award 2025 for vocational training excellence, among 16 awardees across India.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated them, calling it a testament to Bengal’s focus on world-class technical education.

ITI Durgapur offers 77 trades with strong placement records. Officials praised the duo’s dedication, saying their guidance ensures top performance, placements, and entrepreneurial skills for students. Their content benefits students across institutes, with popular YouTube lectures.

In 2023, faculty Ramesh Rakshit also won the award. The awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5.