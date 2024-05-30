Two injured in shootout in Kalyani

Kolkata: Two youths were shot by unknown miscreants on Tuesday night at Kalyani in Nadia. According to sources, the youths identified as Ajay Mahato and Biswajit Mahato, residents of Charjajira area of Kalyani were riding a scooter through the border area around 9 pm on Tuesday.

Biswajit was riding the scooter and Ajay was sitting on the pillion when suddenly someone from behind fired a few rounds at them. While Ajay was hit by two bullets on his back and belly, one bullet passed Ajay just touching his body. As a result, Ajay lost control and both of them fell on the road. Local people rushed the duo to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital in Kalyani where they were admitted.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and started a probe. After preliminary investigation, cops suspect that the attack was made over some personal enmity. Police have registered a case on charges of attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Investigators are trying to identify the attacker

and nab him.