Two injured in shootout in Kaliachak

Malda: A shootout broke out between two gangs involved in illegal trade in Ramnagar market area of Akandaberiya Gram Panchayat under Kaliachak Police Station on Thursday evening.

One person was shot while another was severely injured after being attacked with a machete. Both victims have been admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police have arrested three suspects involved in the incident, who are reportedly linked to the cross-border drug trade. According to the police, the incident unfolded at around 7:30 pm when two groups clashed at a local liquor shop. The main accused, identified as Aparajit Sarkar alias Kalu, fired shots at two individuals — Asim Mondal and his associate Bikash Mondal. Bikash was critically injured after being attacked with a machete. Police soon arrived at the scene of the incident.

In a press note, Superintendent of Police Pradip Kumar Yadav confirmed the arrest of Kalu and his accomplices Rocky Singh and Chiranjeet Mondal. The trio is suspected of being involved in the illegal trade of firearms and prohibited cough syrup. The injured individuals, Asim and Bikash, are allegedly associated with the illegal trafficking of brown sugar. An uneasy calm lies in the area on Friday after the incident and people are frightened. The police installed pickets to maintain law and order in the area.