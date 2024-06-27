Two injured in LPG cylinder explosion

Kolkata: Two teachers of a primary school were injured after an explosion took place in a school at Liluah in Howrah on Thursday morning.

An LPG cylinder reportedly exploded while the midday meal was being cooked.

On Thursday morning classes were ongoing at the Saradamani Primary School at Bhattanagar in Liluah. Along with the classes, preparation for mid-day meal cooking was also going on. Suddenly, the students and teachers heard an explosion. When they came out of the classrooms they found the headmistress of the school, Tapasi Goswami and another assistant teacher Emili Saha lying injured at the cooking spot and the LPG cylinder

had exploded.

The injured teachers were taken to a local hospital from where they were shifted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for better treatment. Sources informed that the condition of both Goswami and Saha is critical as they have suffered about 70 per cent burn injuries on their bodies. Primary inquiry revealed that the explosion took place while the duo were making tea. It is suspected that due to a leakage in the pipeline, the LP cylinder exploded.

However, a major accident was averted as no student or other teachers were there at the time of the incident.