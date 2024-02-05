Two injured in clash over possession of plot

Raiganj: Two persons were injured after a clash took place between the members of two families over the issue of the possession of a plot at Kapasia under Itahar Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Monday afternoon.



The duo named Mujahid Hossain and Sanaul Hossain are undergoing treatment at Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

Mujahid Hossain and Sanaul Hossain were building a house on a plot. Sahajahan Ali, his uncle along with others stopped them saying that the construction was illegal. Then the altercation broke out. The followers of Sahajahan Ali, armed with lethal weapons, allegedly attacked Mujahid and Sanaul. They received injuries.

A police officer of Itahar police station informed that no one has been arrested yet. An investigation has started on the clash.