Two injured as part of ceiling collapses

Cooch Behar: Two persons were injured when a portion of ceiling of an old building in Bhawaniganj market of Cooch Behar collapsed.



The incident occurred on Saturday evening when two employees of a toy shop were sitting on the first floor of Uttarayan Building in Bhawaniganj Market of Cooch Behar. Suddenly, a piece of the ceiling broke off and fell on them. One suffered a head injury and the other a neck injury. They were immediately rushed to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital.

In this regard, the owner of the shop said that such incidents were a regular affair in these dilapidated buildings of the Bhawaniganj market. The employees are constantly in the grip of fear. Something should be done immediately to mitigate the problem, he demanded.

Pawan Kumar Buchcha, on behalf of Cooch Behar District Vyavsai Samiti, said that from the traders of Bhawaniganj market to the employees and customers, everyone has been facing this problem since long. “Owing to the Puja shopping, there is a huge crowd in the market. A big accident is waiting to occur. The municipality should pay immediate attention to this. We have repeatedly informed them about this problem,” he added.

In this regard, Ratan Kumar Das, the officer in-charge of Bhawaniganj market of Cooch Behar Municipality, said that after getting information about the incident, he immediately reached the spot and inquired about the matter. The chairman and higher officials of Cooch Behar Municipality will be informed regarding this issue, he assured.