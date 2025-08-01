Two Independent GP members, 100+ followers join TMC

RAIGANJ: In a major political development in Raiganj block, two independent elected members of Birghoi Gram Panchayat, Dipankar Bhowmik and Mohan Saha along with over 100 followers, including some BJP supporters, formally joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The flag handover ceremony was conducted by Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani at the TMC office located in the Super Market area on Thursday afternoon.

Dipankar Bhowmik, who previously belonged to CPI(M), contested the last Panchayat election Independently and won. However, he cited inability to achieve broader development goals in that capacity, and said: “Being an Independent member I was failing to introduce overall development for people. Meanwhile, I observed TMC leaders being instrumental in tangible improvements in their localities.

That inspired me to join TMC.” Krishna Kalyani welcomed the group, emphasising that more than a hundred individuals including the two Gram Panchayat members had joined the party, attracted by the TMC’s development agenda and the social guarantee initiatives launched under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. He noted: “After their joining, TMC’s organisational strength in the region has become more robust than other political parties.”