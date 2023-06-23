Two, including Cong candidate, held in Purulia TMC leader’s murder case

Kolkata: A Congress candidate and another person were arrested by the Purulia District Police in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dhananjay Choubey.



Police informed that among the two accused persons, one is Arshad Hossain who is a candidate in the upcoming Panchayat election and the other one Md. Jamal is a miscreant.

The accused persons were produced at the concerned court and have been remanded to police custody for six days.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Purulia reportedly said that the two persons have been arrested from Adra in Purulia. Citing the investigation is in its early stage, the SP did not make any further comments. The motive behind the murder is yet to be probed by the cops.

On Thursday evening around 8:30 pm when Choubey was sitting inside the party office at Adra, a few unidentified persons arrived on a motorcycle and sprayed a volley of bullets at the TMC leader.

Local people claimed that at least seven rounds were fired. Choubey was rushed to the hospital with multiple bullet injuries but he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Initial reports claim he was struck with three bullets. Choubey’s bodyguard Shekhar Das who jumped to save him also suffered bullet injuries and is being treated at the hospital.